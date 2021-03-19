Your Two Cents

The electric car might be great, but what happens when the power grid fails like recently in Dinwiddie County and in the state of Texas? No electricity for a week makes it tough to recharge a car. How long does it take to use windmill power to recharge a car?

Pre-COVID-19, there were some events I participated in that I really did not like taking part in on a regular basis. The pandemic gave me a reason to not take part in them and to do something else. My dogs, Bella and Baron, got me out for many hikes and my volunteer work was something I did in a separate location from others. And having grown up as an only child, I always have been used to being alone and finding things to do. And I am really enjoying cooking and no, I have not gained any weight. The one aspect I have missed is visiting out-of-state family, but otherwise there always have been activities to keep me very busy. But I learned to not partake in things I don’t like to do. Win-win.