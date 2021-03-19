Your Two Cents

So the federal government just gave out a boatload of money to the American people because they need it. Yes, some do. Now the discussion turns to passing a major tax increase. The almighty government giveth and taketh away.
Robert Cariello,
Midlothian
***
The much-vaunted federal takeover of voting processes, known as House Resolution 1, removes all of the guardrails to election integrity. The only thing missing from the bill is this instruction: “Vote early and often.”
Robin Williams,
Crozier
***
I learned today that Bitcoin is virtual money. Now I know where our stimulus checks came from.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
It sure would be safer driving if turn signals and headlights were automated. Currently, many drivers do not use turn signals, or turn on their headlights at dusk or when it’s raining.
William Hogate,
Glen Allen
***
I have registered for the vaccine, twice now. My age is 76. I stayed up two nights calling with no answer to that strange vaccine line. Can someone give me a vaccine before I turn 77 next January?
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
The electric car might be great, but what happens when the power grid fails like recently in Dinwiddie County and in the state of Texas? No electricity for a week makes it tough to recharge a car. How long does it take to use windmill power to recharge a car?
Monica C. Leigh,
Petersburg
***
Pre-COVID-19, there were some events I participated in that I really did not like taking part in on a regular basis. The pandemic gave me a reason to not take part in them and to do something else. My dogs, Bella and Baron, got me out for many hikes and my volunteer work was something I did in a separate location from others. And having grown up as an only child, I always have been used to being alone and finding things to do. And I am really enjoying cooking and no, I have not gained any weight. The one aspect I have missed is visiting out-of-state family, but otherwise there always have been activities to keep me very busy. But I learned to not partake in things I don’t like to do. Win-win.