Your Two Cents

We constantly are bombarded with ads coming from our television sets telling us about free gifts. Aren’t all gifts free?

Michael Giletto,

Henrico

***

If we spent the time we have on this Earth accepting others instead of judging those who are different than us, then we truly would become the children of God.

Rick Knight,

Henrico

***

It is sad to see so many neighborhoods with multiple yard signs reading, “Slow down” and “Drive like your kids live here.” We should obey all speed limits, but especially in areas where children’s lives might be in jeopardy.

Al Schalow,

Midlothian

***