Your Two Cents

We constantly are bombarded with ads coming from our television sets telling us about free gifts. Aren’t all gifts free?
Michael Giletto,
Henrico
***
If we spent the time we have on this Earth accepting others instead of judging those who are different than us, then we truly would become the children of God.
Rick Knight,
Henrico
***
It is sad to see so many neighborhoods with multiple yard signs reading, “Slow down” and “Drive like your kids live here.” We should obey all speed limits, but especially in areas where children’s lives might be in jeopardy.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Kudos to the folks who work for the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities’ Solid Waste Division. I recently asked one of the drivers what his biggest concern was when picking up waste cans. He said, “Cans that are placed too close to vehicles, I have to exit my truck and move the can away from the vehicle so I can dump it.” Let’s give these workers a break and follow the rules that are clearly marked on our waste containers.
Douglas Sullivan,
Glen Allen
***
Even more than ever, we need to do as President Ronald Reagan suggested: “ Trust, but verify.“ It is not true until it is verified. My recent example: Billed $663 for a CT scan. Called insurance company. My copay is $35. If I had not verified ... life is sweet, live it verifying.
Bobbie Sandvig,
Henrico County
***
It’s not hard to realize that people, especially young people are prisoners of their phones. That is why they are called “cell” phones.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield