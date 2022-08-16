 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for Aug. 17, 2022

A recent letter to the editor addressed lawsuits involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The letter, which appeared Tuesday on Page A7, misstated some references to the PGA Tour. The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) is a separate organization.

