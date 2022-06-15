 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for June 16, 2022

Henrico County residents age 65 and older can qualify for a real estate tax exemption, based on their income and net worth. A letter to the editor Wednesday on Page A13 misstated the terms of the program.

