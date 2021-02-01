Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 2, 2021: Kudos to raceway vaccination event

Kudos to raceway vaccination event

Kudos to the people responsible for organizing the well-planned, mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Richmond Raceway this past Saturday. We previously had signed up with the Virginia Department of Health. On Thursday, we were advised about the event and asked to pick a time slot. Initially we picked 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, but received a text on Friday advising us that our time slot had been changed to 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. We arrived at 3:55 p.m., and immediately were directed into one of two long lines of vehicles. Within 10 minutes, the lines first proceeded to a point where we were given a form to complete, then to a point where our names were checked against a list and finally to a parking area. We walked to a nearby building; cart rides were available if needed. Within minutes of waiting at the entrance, our forms were checked and we waited at one of many vaccination stations. We received our shots at 4:30 p.m., then we waited in our car for 15 minutes to ensure there were no adverse reactions. Emergency medical technicians were patrolling the parking area to assist anyone who sounded their horn if they needed help. By 4:55 p.m., an hour after entering the raceway grounds, we departed.