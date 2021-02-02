Correspondent of the Day,, Feb. 3, 2021: Gov., legislature urged to ban 'skill games'

Gov., legislature urged
to ban ‘skill games’
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia is one of the most charitable states in the nation. Virginians always have generously supported charitable projects that improve our communities. Now Richmond lobbyists are pushing plans that will gut charities and harm our communities.
One of the largest sources of revenue for charities in Virginia is regulated “charitable gaming” — you know it from your local bingo games and other fun activities in the community. These games have been legal for decades and provide revenue for many vital programs across the commonwealth.
Service organizations, like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), have played by the rules for decades, followed Virginia law and protected consumers.
In 2017, unregulated gaming companies entered Virginia that did not follow the rules. So-called “skill game” machines began popping up across Virginia. The companies behind these machines have been making a fortune by blatantly operating in a questionable legal area with no regulation, consumer protections or accountability. These companies haven’t paid a penny in taxes in most of the five years they have been operating nor contributed much of anything to community charities.
The legislature finally banned these machines in 2020, an overdue measure after these companies operated with impunity for years. ripping off the taxpayers and harming charities.
A few weeks after these machines were banned, the COVID-19 pandemic began wrecking our economy and these unregulated machines suddenly were given a one-year extension. Legislative leaders from both parties, and the governor, said these machines would not be extended again.
As the pandemic raged, VFW posts, service organizations and businesses were forced to shutter for safety. However, skill games continued and ignored safety regulations.
Virginians and our veterans deserve better. Allowing these “skill” machines to continue to operate is an insult to those charities and businesses that have played by the rules and followed the law. Gov. Ralph Northam and legislative leaders, please honor your word and shut this skill game scam down.
Eric Mallett.
Virginia State Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars.Virginia Beach.