Correspondent of the Day,, Feb. 3, 2021: Gov., legislature urged to ban 'skill games'

Gov., legislature urged

to ban ‘skill games’

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia is one of the most charitable states in the nation. Virginians always have generously supported charitable projects that improve our communities. Now Richmond lobbyists are pushing plans that will gut charities and harm our communities.

One of the largest sources of revenue for charities in Virginia is regulated “charitable gaming” — you know it from your local bingo games and other fun activities in the community. These games have been legal for decades and provide revenue for many vital programs across the commonwealth.

Service organizations, like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), have played by the rules for decades, followed Virginia law and protected consumers.

In 2017, unregulated gaming companies entered Virginia that did not follow the rules. So-called “skill game” machines began popping up across Virginia. The companies behind these machines have been making a fortune by blatantly operating in a questionable legal area with no regulation, consumer protections or accountability. These companies haven’t paid a penny in taxes in most of the five years they have been operating nor contributed much of anything to community charities.