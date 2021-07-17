Anna Mendez column: Virginia's mental health crisis system is in crisis

Virginia’s mental health crisis system was teetering on the edge of failure prior to the pandemic, and the challenges of COVID-19 accelerated its collapse. For hospitals, this meant too many patients and too few staff; therefore, the recent order halting admissions to five state hospitals was unsurprising.

This closure to new admissions will result in the “streeting” of Virginians in crisis. However, admitting patients to facilities with staffing levels insufficient to maintain safety or to uphold the right to treatment is equally unacceptable.

In addition to inadequately compensating hospital staff, this public facility crisis has two root causes: insufficient investment in community care proven to reduce hospitalizations and the increasing reliance on state hospitals to admit those who are experiencing a temporary detention order (TDO).

Virginia is the 10th wealthiest state in the country but ranks 30th in overall per capita public mental health care spending. Virginia disproportionately funds inpatient care, maintaining the third-highest number of beds on a per capita basis among the 50 states, while shortchanging spending on community-based services — where its per capita spending ranks 39th.