Column: 'Dreamers' belong in U.S., Virginia

Recently, I purchased my first home. This was a huge deal for my family. My family moved to Richmond from Mexico in 2003 and have always rented.

Now, for the first time, we have a permanent place to live and the opportunity to build family safety net in the country I’ve called home since I was 8 years old.

This is the story of so many immigrant families. My parents came here with only an elementary school education. Within a decade, I’d graduated high school, and started as a political science and government major at Virginia Commonwealth University. My middle sister and I both commuted from home to undergrad, because our family couldn’t yet afford the dorms.

But by the time our youngest sister started as a freshman at VCU, I’d gotten a great job at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and we were prosperous enough to cover her on-campus housing. Not long after that, we put down a down payment for a four-bedroom, two-bath in Henrico County.

It sounds amazing, and you’d think we’d all continue to thrive. But there’s a problem: My parents, middle sister and I are undocumented. I’ve had tentative stability since my junior year in high school, when I gained temporary legal protections through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. At 27, I can do meaningful work, secure a loan and drive down the street without fearing that a minor traffic violation will get me deported.

But my parents don’t have these luxuries, which means a lot of responsibility falls on my shoulders. I don’t mind; they sacrificed everything for us. But I’ve never been entirely free to make decisions based solely on my own hopes and dreams.

And now, we’re at risk of losing everything. Nine Republican governors have advocated to overturn DACA in the courts. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel affirmed that the program was illegal but kicked it back to a previous judge for review. For now, “Dreamers” like me maintain our status, but in all likelihood, DACA will be shut down eventually.

In truth, the program was always intended to be a temporary solution, while we wait for Congress to enact permanent protections after which, in theory, as a green card holder, I could sponsor my parents for residency.

But Congress hasn’t passed meaningful immigration reform in over a decade. Because of their inaction, “Dreamers” are no longer the undocumented children. We’re long-time American residents and adults. We have families, careers and yes, even mortgages.

I could go on and on about the contributions “Dreamers” have made to this country. In Virginia alone, the nearly 22,000 individuals who are eligible for DACA contribute nearly $506 million to the state economy, including $119 million in tax dollars, according to the American Immigration Council. Nationally, nearly 47,000 of us are entrepreneurs.

And although we can’t vote, we have a sense of civic responsibility. I manage a team that canvasses in Prince William County to help register community members to vote. Many of the doors we knock are working-class immigrants, just like my parents. All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard.

I’d like my voice to be heard, too. “Dreamers” work, strive and fight to make this country better every single day. And still, we have to ask: What more can we do to prove that we belong here?

DACA gave “Dreamers” like me so many opportunities, but it has also leashed our lives in so many ways. We deserve the freedom to make choices, to benefit from our contributions and to have the physical and emotional security that comes with permanent status.