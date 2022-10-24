Column: Educators tired of having little voice in decisions that impact their work

A recent article in The Times-Dispatch described the massive exodus of teachers from Richmond area school districts. This exodus, both in Virginia and nationwide, has been worsening for quite some time. The pandemic just pushed it over the edge.

Gov. Youngkin and the General Assembly have tried to address this issue, as politicians typically do, through increased salaries and temporary bonuses. While compensation is a major factor in the teachers leaving the profession, there are other important circumstances in play.

Educators are tired of having little voice in the decisions that impact their work and the unproductive overemphasis on standardized tests. They are fed up with having more and more responsibilities placed on them without adequate time and support. And they are weary of being targets in our country’s rancorous culture wars.

Resolving this growing crisis demands a coordinated and sustained approach that considers all the relevant causes.

Retention

The highest priority needs to be retaining the teachers who are already in classrooms. These are the people with the experience and community knowledge and relationships that newer teachers can’t have.

While improving pay is important, the issue of pay goes much deeper than just raising base pay or giving bonuses. Teachers also need expanded opportunities for higher pay without having to leave the classroom.

Additional compensation for mentoring beginning teachers, serving as instructional coaches, working on committees, writing curriculum, and adding high-demand certifications would be very effective retention tools. Meaningful financial supplements for teaching in rural and other hard-to-staff schools are also strong incentives.

Further, teachers need to be compensated for the significant time required outside of contractual hours for planning lessons, grading work, attending meetings, tutoring, communicating with parents, and for professional development.

Historically, it’s been assumed that teachers will work for free outside of contractual time, even as such time demands have increased exponentially. As the business world is also learning, this assumption is no longer valid. Some kind of paid extended contract is required.

Discipline is another enormous retention issue. Any teacher understands the need to handle minor behavioral issues. But this has devolved into expecting teachers to deal with consistently disruptive and even violent behavior. It is essential for school districts to provide more alternative settings for students who struggle to function in a regular classroom.

Recruitment

A long-term commitment needs to be made to a variety of recruitment strategies. This focus needs to begin early with expanded teacher cadet programs that provide high school students with guided experiences with practicing educators.

There also needs to be financial incentives for young people to prepare to teach. A Virginia State University graduate program that provides scholarships for individuals who agree to teach in Petersburg and Richmond for three years is a very promising model.

Loan forgiveness for individuals who decide to enter teaching for a specified time period is another logical approach. President Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative might actually be an incentive for some teachers to stay.

Further, financial support needs to be provided for experienced substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to become degreed and/or licensed. These people already have tremendous experience and credibility in their schools and communities.

Alternative certification programs that help degreed people to become licensed to teach are also vital. Unfortunately, current alternative programs don’t consistently include sufficient time up front for candidates to work directly with experienced teachers. Such preparation is essential to the success of these individuals and needs to be a key component of any alternative certification structure.

Respect

During the pandemic, teachers took on extraordinarily expanded and complex responsibilities.

Regrettably, their reward has often been baseless and insulting accusations of “indoctrinating” students, self-righteous finger-pointing from politicians, physical threats, and just plain disrespect.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose show reaches over 4 million viewers, and Virginia congressman Bob Good, among others, have advocated for constant video surveillance of teachers to monitor their classroom instruction. Here in Virginia, a teacher can be reported to an anonymous state tip line for allegedly presenting “inherently divisive” material, whatever that means.

Layered over this open distrust of teachers is the rampant overuse and misuse of standardized testing as the almost sole measure of teacher and school effectiveness, regardless of the student population or other legitimate challenges.

It’s understandable that experienced teachers are leaving and that prospective teachers want no parts of this increasingly unreasonable and hostile environment. The persistent villainizing of teachers is a major detriment to recruitment and retention.

This disrespect, distrust and scapegoating must end, and political leaders must take the lead. The worsening teacher shortage is essentially a shortage of teachers willing to work in the current environment.

Leadership