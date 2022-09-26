Column: Let’s give teachers the support they need to stay in the classroom and help students rebound

Let’s face it, teaching has never been harder. After toggling between in-person and remote learning and trying to stay healthy in a pandemic, teachers are now having to address massive learning gaps, tend to student well-being, manage responsibilities outside their classroom, and even deal with political divisions and gun violence.

It’s exhausting, and it’s hardly any wonder we’re seeing some teachers head for the door.

In Virginia, more than 10,000 school positions were unfilled as of last month, according to an analysis by the Virginia Education Association. And here in Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras has said the number of vacancies is the worst he’s seen in 30 years in education.

I spend a lot of time in schools and working with teachers through the curriculum writing and professional development work my organization leads. I’ve seen the burnout firsthand, but I’ve also met and talked with so many teachers who have a deep commitment to the profession and the children they serve. By listening to them, I believe we can come together around ideas that will help retain teachers, recruit new talent, and address the nation’s biggest academic decline in decades.

First, we have to make sure teachers have the resources and training they need to bring high-quality instruction to the classroom. With too many students struggling to do grade-level work, teachers need support with the challenging task of assessing wide-ranging pandemic-related learning gaps, providing targeted interventions, and accelerating student learning so all kids can make up lost ground. That support can come in the form of strong professional development, educational tools that identify learning gaps and help address them in tailored ways, and additional instructional time.

All students and teachers also need strong classroom materials, aligned to the latest evidence around how children learn. Fortunately, today, a majority of states, including Virginia, have science of reading policies aimed at ensuring districts move from flawed literacy programs to those grounded in research. Specifically, good reading instruction should explicitly teach phonics — the relationship between letters and sounds — and support the development of strong background knowledge and vocabulary acquisition.

It always works best to ensure you have teacher input in creating classroom resources.

I recall observing a Milwaukee-based educator, Kurt Stielow, deliver math-related professional development to peers from around the country who gathered at Richmond’s George W. Carver Elementary School for the learning opportunity. We talked afterward, and it was clear he got just as much out of this experience as did the teachers who attended. Specifically, Kurt said preparing for the workshop deepened his knowledge of math and improved the strategies he used with his own students. Today, Kurt is a school leader, and he says that professional development role helped him grow in his career.

There are other professional learning opportunities school and system leaders should support and guide educators toward. For example, one of my colleagues, Lisa Watts-Lawton who teaches second-graders in Los Angeles, says more teachers should have an opportunity to enroll in programs like getting National Board Certification, which takes time and resources but which teachers like Lisa find so valuable.

We also need to remember that it’s vital to celebrate and recognize teacher accomplishments, especially amid all the difficult news we’re receiving about the state of schools and student learning declines nationally.

Tracey Noe, assistant superintendent in Indiana’s Goshen Community Schools, says she’s been trying to call out the wins, even though it’s early in the school year. “I had a kindergarten teacher describe a scene from her class the other day in which a student was telling another child during a collaborative writing project, ‘No, you can’t use that. It’s not evidence from the text.’ We’re seeing powerful learning already,” Tracey said, reflected on the district’s switch recently to literacy instruction aligned with the science of reading.

Kurt, Lisa and Tracey demonstrate what’s possible. Let’s support them and all the educators working so hard to ensure each and every student makes a full academic recovery and receives the kind of teaching and learning experiences that fuel big dreams and bright futures.