Column: Youngkin’s transgender policies will harm Virginia students

On Sept. 27, more than 12,000 Virginia students walked out to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s draft revisions to the model transgender policies. From Louisa to Virginia Beach to Henrico, thousands of LGBTQIA+ and allied students across our commonwealth joined together to call for our leaders to safeguard human rights by rejecting these guidelines.

As the students who helped lead these walkouts, we did not make the decision to organize these demonstrations lightly. Over the past two years, queer student organizers have consistently attempted to engage with our civic system while minimizing disruption. We have released petitions with thousands of signatures, testified to the General Assembly, and rallied at school board meetings. However, these new draft guidelines are unprecedented. They are the largest roll-back of our rights in school in our lifetimes, and they severely undermine our ability to simply learn, let alone thrive, in our schools.

Passed in 2020 on a bipartisan vote, HB 145 required the Virginia Department of Education to develop evidence-based guidelines to protect queer students. School districts were then required to implement these guidelines or stronger protections for LGBTQIA+ students.

The Department of Education’s original guidelines were groundbreaking for queer students, and quickly became the cornerstone of queer student rights. Prohibitions against the practice of causing harm by intentionally refusing to use a student’s correct name and pronouns helped prevent bullying and saved lives, given that simply using a transgender person’s correct name is associated with a 56% decrease in suicidal thoughts. Similarly, ensuring that students can use the bathrooms that align with their gender identity safeguards our mental health. Studies have shown that 60% of transgender and non-binary students who are denied access to the correct bathrooms consider committing suicide.

The life-saving impact of the guidelines extended beyond transgender and gender non-conforming students. Preventing schools from forcibly disclosing a student’s sexual and gender identity, for example, is key to combat youth homelessness, as one of the leading drivers of youth homelessness are parents rejecting their LGBTQIA+ children. Moreover, requirements that schools should minimize gender segregation to the extent possible ended unnecessary gender barriers that created alienating experiences for all.

As students, we saw the first-hand impact of the original, affirming guidelines. While they certainly didn’t end the mental health crisis, they did allow for countless students to simply be themselves at schools. We’ve had friends who, because of these regulations, were able to get college essays proofread by teachers and join affirming after-school clubs. Some have relied on these regulations to talk to counselors about mental health struggles, while others finally felt safe to use the restroom during the school day. In essence, these regulations simply allowed queer students to be normal students, rather than be made a group of outcasts.

But on Sept. 16, Gov. Youngkin’s DOE released new guidelines that would reverse our progress. Students are prohibited from using gender-neutral pronouns, bathrooms that align with their gender identity, and changing pronouns without both legal documentation and parental consent. Moreover, these new guidelines remove language requiring school districts to minimize gender segregation and protect closeted students at risk to homelessness and abuse.

We are terrified. Under the previous guidelines, schools were one of the few safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth, a place where all could express themselves freely regardless of the hostility of their home. Under the veneer of parental rights, these new guidelines take all of that away. They brush away the harsh reality that some student’s families would rather their child be homeless than queer, ignore that we’re already disproportionately impacted by depression and suicide, and deny our basic humanity. How can we possibly learn when we’re worried our friends are suicidal or will not have a place to sleep at night, as our classrooms become yet another place where we are forced to hide?

No parent’s ability to have their voice heard in their child’s education will be advanced by subjecting students to rampant rates of homelessness, abuse, and suicide. But Youngkin, hiding behind the rhetoric of parental rights, continues to ignore reality to advance his own political prospects.

We are fearful of the immense harm that Youngkin’s policies will unleash on Virginia’s students.

Until our leaders reject these policies and choose students’ lives over deceitful rhetoric, countless young people will continue to suffer. But all this pain is avoidable. We know that we can build communities that don’t force us to live in shame and fear, but instead, empower all to thrive and have a meaningful voice in our education.