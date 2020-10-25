Danny TK Avula and Robert Winn column: The flu shot is another line of defense against COVID-19

If folks are uncertain or worried about where to get the flu shot, or how to pay for it, there are good options available for everyone. People with private insurance typically can get the shot at little or no cost from their primary care provider, or even at a pharmacy. All Virginia Medicaid members also have access to the shot at no cost this year. Local health departments and clinics are offering free flu shots at no cost and holding pop-up clinics and/or drive-through events across our region. Check with your local health department for more information. Flu shots are available for all people ages 6 months and older, including undocumented residents. Anyone without transportation to get the flu shot can use free ride credits from Lyft with the code VAFIGHTSFLU now through Dec. 31.

We all can do our part to reduce this threat and help keep each other safe. Getting the flu shot limits transmission of the flu, conserves health care resources for COVID-19 patients and offers greater protection for all of us when we really need it. This year, it will take all of us making choices to protect ourselves, our families and friends, and the human family that we all belong to. Please do your part and get the flu shot as soon as possible.