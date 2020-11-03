Editing: Ending hunger

Children and seniors particularly are vulnerable. Reliable access to healthy food especially is critical to children and their physical and mental development.

Virginia’s senior population is expected to double by 2030, according to the report. That means “our public safety net and service delivery systems will need to grow and become more responsive to the unique needs of older food insecure Virginia.” According to the roadmap, food-insecure seniors are more than twice as likely to report being in poor or fair health than those with stable access to nutritious food.

“This pandemic has created challenges for the entire food system and added new burdens on thousands of Virginia families,” Northam said in a statement. The roadmap “looks beyond our current struggles and outlines a way forward to end hunger in the commonwealth and ensure equitable access to healthy, affordable food for all Virginians.”

The Northam administration worked with the Virginia Department of Social Services and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to create the roadmap, holding public meetings to solicit input around the state — including in Richmond.