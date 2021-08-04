Editorial: 100 years ago, women ran for office for the first time in Virginia

Last year marked the centennial of women getting the right to vote, but this year marks another centennial — the first year in which women could run for office in Virginia. And some did.

They all lost, but that does not diminish the historic nature of what they did and it shines some light — not always a favorable light — on our politics today.

By the time the 19th Amendment was ratified in August 1920, the party slates for president, U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives already were set.

But 1921 was a different matter. That year, like this year, Virginia elected statewide officers and members of the House of Delegates.

One woman dared to run for governor. Lillie Davis Custis of Accomack County got into the race late — she didn’t declare until October — and polled either 227 or 251 votes, 0.11% of the total (accounts vary).

Still, she goes down into Virginia history as the first woman to run for governor. She also was a Socialist.