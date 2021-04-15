Editorial: 60 years ago this week, we crossed the threshold of space

He was not one of ours — if by “ours” you mean an American but the further we go out in space, the less earthly distinctions like nationality will matter.
Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin was a Russian — a Soviet in the parlance of the time — and 60 years ago on April 12 he became the first human being in space.
That is an achievement we should salute no matter what country he hailed from or what political system he gave his allegiance to.
We Americans have grown up idolizing our own heroes, as we should.
Tom Wolfe, a Richmonder who graduated from Washington and Lee University, gave us “The Right Stuff,” and then Hollywood gave us a movie.
More recently, we have been captivated to learn of other heroes — more precisely, heroines — who we didn’t know existed.
“Hidden Figures,” first the book by Margot Lee Shetterly and later the movie, told the stories of the Black women whose math skills helped launch the white men of “The Right Stuff” into space.
To be historically honest, though, we should be mindful of the famous quote about the dancer Fred Astaire: “Sure he was great but don’t forget that Ginger Rogers did everything he did, backwards … and in high heels.”
The Russians did the big space firsts first — and with far less technology. Americans launched into space from the sunny beaches of Florida. The Soviets had engineers living in converted boxcars on the steppes of Kazakhstan.
American technology eventually won out; we figured out how to miniaturize things to make them both smaller and more powerful at the same time.
The Russians could only figure out how to make rockets bigger and bigger until they were too big to control. That’s a very short version of how we got to the moon first and the Russians never did.
In the beginning, though, the Russians were doing everything in space first, and we Americans were left slack-jawed trying to catch up. That was neither the first nor the last time.
We were late to both World Wars and our enemies came to regret they ever provoked us.
Today, the United States has fallen behind others in energy and infrastructure but it never has been a good idea to bet against us when we put our minds to something. But we digress.
The Russians had launched the first satellite into space in October 1957, the first animal into space, a doomed dog, a month later. They had no way to bring her back.
The firsts continued — the first satellites to the moon and to Venus. But everybody knew there was an even bigger first that must be checked off — the first human in space.
Gagarin was that human. He spent part of his youth living in a mud hut, after the Nazis had taken over the family’s home during World War II.
From those inauspicious beginnings, he would rise higher than anyone else ever had gone.
As a child, Gagarin had been fascinated by flight — either despite or because he’d seen a Soviet fighter jet crash in his hometown of Klushino during the war.
He trained as a military pilot and did so poorly that he was on the verge of being dismissed. Then an insightful instructor concluded that the diminutive Gagarin — 5 feet, 2 inches tall — simply was too short to see out of the cockpit very well.
The instructor gave him a cushion to sit on. Two years later, Gagarin was a senior lieutenant in the Air Force and was accepted into the first corps of what were being called cosmonauts.
The Soviets might have said he had “Pravil’nyye veshchi” — the right stuff. This time Gagarin’s stature worked in his favor. The space capsule being constructed was so small that cosmonauts had to be 5-foot-7 or less. Gagarin left plenty of room to spare.
The communist space program was surprisingly democratic. Cosmonauts voted by secret ballot to recommend who should get the first flight — 17 of the 20 voted for Gagarin. He was considered the most determined and the most self-effacing. Soviet space authorities later agreed.
On the morning of April 12, 1961, Gagarin was strapped into the spacecraft and launched into a place where no one ever had gone. When the rocket lifted off — never a sure thing in those days — Gagarin exuberantly shouted, “Off we go!”
One orbit and 108 minutes later, Gagarin came back down.
American astronauts would splash down in the ocean; Soviet cosmonauts came down on land. They also ejected and parachuted to the Earth because there were concerns about how hard the capsule itself would crash.
The essential point to remember: None of this ever had been done before.
Soviet technology was so imprecise that they weren’t entirely sure where Gagarin would come back down; the projected landing zone was hundreds of miles wide. In the end, he came down near the Volga River.
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev monitored the flight. Soviet officials knew when Gagarin ejected but that was all; he carried no communications gear. “Is he alive?” Khrushchev frantically wanted to know. “Is he sending signals? Is he alive? Is he alive?”
No one knew.
That morning two school girls witnessed a strange sight: A giant metal ball fell out of the sky, smashed a hole in the ground and then bounced. Not far away a farmer and her daughter were out in the field when they saw a man in an orange suit walking toward them.
The girl, terrified, ran away. “I’m a friend!” Gagarin shouted. “I am Soviet!” Then he asked if he could use their telephone to call Moscow. That was the only way Soviet authorities knew his flight was successful.
The Soviets naturally declared Gagarin’s flight a historic achievement. “His feat taxed the Soviet Union’s supply of superlatives,” The Associated Press reported.
Chagrined Americans had to explain why they still were behind in the space race. “I want to see this country mobilized to a wartime basis,” declared U.S. Rep. Victor Anfuso, D-N.Y. “I want to see schedules cut in half.”
A Republican congressman — James Fulton of Pennsylvania — gamely suggested “Let’s be broad-minded about this. Why don’t we give him a ticker tape parade in New York? He’s a very brave man.”
That never happened, of course. “The Columbus of the space age,” as he was hailed, has never truly gotten his due in American popular culture.
We looked askance at a Soviet hero, if we looked at all. Then Gagarin died, too young, in a plane crash.
In Russia, Gagarin’s family blocked attempts to portray his life in a proposed movie and a musical. American astronauts paid homage, though.
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left behind a small memorial on the moon’s surface; it includes a medal to Gagarin. They knew exactly what it meant to be the first.