Editorial: 60 years ago this week, we crossed the threshold of space

The Russians did the big space firsts first — and with far less technology. Americans launched into space from the sunny beaches of Florida. The Soviets had engineers living in converted boxcars on the steppes of Kazakhstan.

American technology eventually won out; we figured out how to miniaturize things to make them both smaller and more powerful at the same time.

The Russians could only figure out how to make rockets bigger and bigger until they were too big to control. That’s a very short version of how we got to the moon first and the Russians never did.

In the beginning, though, the Russians were doing everything in space first, and we Americans were left slack-jawed trying to catch up. That was neither the first nor the last time.

We were late to both World Wars and our enemies came to regret they ever provoked us.

Today, the United States has fallen behind others in energy and infrastructure but it never has been a good idea to bet against us when we put our minds to something. But we digress.

The Russians had launched the first satellite into space in October 1957, the first animal into space, a doomed dog, a month later. They had no way to bring her back.