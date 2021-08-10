Editorial: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

Norton, a coalfield town with a population that is 90% white, seems an unlikely place for a civil rights milestone, and yet it is.

It also has never gotten full credit for that milestone — the first integrated Little League Baseball in the South. Norton did more than integrate its Little League Baseball teams 70 years ago this summer; it also defiantly stood up to others in Virginia who insisted Norton kick its Black players off the team.

And yet history — at least in the form of “Long Time Coming,” a celebrated documentary aired on Netflix two years ago — records that the first integrated Little League Baseball in the South came in Orlando, Fla., in 1955. Norton, though, integrated its teams four years earlier — in 1951.

That deserves a historical marker — and a retelling that shows how Appalachia was on the forefront of civil rights while cities we now think of as more progressive were trying to punish Norton for being open-minded.

For these facts, we are indebted to the recollections of Wise County lawyer Frank Kilgore and a 1999 article in the Virginia Cavalcade magazine by Lann Malesky, who grew up in Norton and played on one of the Little League teams.