Editorial: A better presence and investment in public safety

“Speed is driving up the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roadways to record-high levels,” Northam said in a July statement. “But these are not just statistics; these are the lives of parents, children, siblings, spouses, friends and loved ones.”

Reducing dangers on the roads is just one example of the need for a better presence and investment in public safety. On Aug. 6, state police graduated 40 new troopers. But behind the ceremony’s pomp and circumstance, the department heads toward its 90th anniversary next year facing serious challenges.

An Aug. 19 op-ed by Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, in The Mount Vernon Gazette outlined some of the issues. As of his writing, there was a near 27% vacancy rate in the ranks, driven by both a rise in experienced-employee departures and a drop in new applicants. As of the Aug. 6 graduation ceremony, WRIC reported 334 state trooper openings.