Editorial: A ‘Category 5’ mental health crisis is coming

While we physically can distance from one another and don masks, we can’t cover our emotional windows in plastic glass to guard against the loneliness, anxiety and depression that engulf us. We cannot prepare as we do when a hurricane is approaching: Know our risk, know our plan. And nothing raises anxiety in a crisis like the unpredictable and the inability to protect oneself.

Medical experts on President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force can ramp up testing, track the available intensive care unit beds and push mask mandates. Epidemiologists will trace new cases and the number of deaths. The military will assist in handling the complicated job of distributing the vaccine. Congress has reached an agreement on a stimulus package to help those in need.

What is missing, though, is the ramping up of mental health care to manage this psychological crisis — the social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists whose expertise is needed to manage the “cleanup” of this psychological trauma, which will remain long after the virus is gone.

Biden’s commitment and reliance on medical expertise, in contrast to his predecessor, offers us hope, as does the distribution of vaccines. But no vaccine can inoculate us from the grief, pain and anxiety wreaked by the pandemic. Mental health symptoms, after all, do not respond to vaccines.