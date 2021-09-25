Editorial: A cleaner future won’t happen without developing a new generation of talent

If we heed the advice of Colón de Mejias and Hasselbeck, state and national elected leaders and advocates need to do more than state these ideas. They need to constantly remind workers about the pathways to acquiring these jobs.

Two current examples stand out in Virginia. In the solar field, 20 organizations came together in October 2019 to launch the Solar Hands-On Instructional Network of Excellence program. Housed at Southside Virginia Community College, the SHINE Solar Ready 101 curriculum is geared toward narrowing the divide in job supply and demand.

The hope is the SVCC pilot will expand to other colleges in the commonwealth — and for good reason. In May of this year, the Solar Energy Industries Association published its annual National Solar Jobs Census for 2020. The document said that while the industry is on pace to have 400,000 workers by 2030, at least 900,000 will be needed by 2035 to reach President Joe Biden’s goal for 100% clean energy that year. Strong, persistent messaging matters here.