Editorial: A COVID-19 measure that matters

On its own, the 220,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus are enough for us to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash our hands and respect the severity of the pandemic. Through two recent studies, we now are aware of another COVID-19 measure that matters — one that reinforces the need for responsible actions in the days and months ahead.
Earlier this week, The Times-Dispatch covered research led by Virginia Commonwealth University, reporting that from March 1 to Aug. 1, there were 225,000 more U.S. deaths than expected. Two-thirds directly were attributed to COVID-19, and nationally, excess deaths have been 20% higher than a normal year. Spikes in mortality also occurred among people suffering from addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease.
In Virginia, there were 4,500 excess deaths reported in the study, with about half directly connected to COVID-19, the RTD added. Dr. Steven Woolf, the study’s lead author and a professor in VCU’s department of family medicine and population health, cited the indisputable metric. No matter how you view the coronavirus, the number of excess deaths is elevated. “That you can’t argue with,” Woolf said.
In its own study released Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the pandemic has resulted in 285,000 more people dead in the U.S. than in a typical year. Per The Washington Post, the timeframe was Feb. 1 to Sept. 16, and similar to the VCU study, two-thirds of those excess deaths directly were from COVID-19. The CDC study also found the largest spike occurred among Americans ages 25 to 44, with excess deaths up 26.5% compared to previous years.
“The number of people dying from this pandemic is higher than we think,” Woolf told The Post.
This “excess deaths” measure gets to the heart of the divide over the U.S.’ handling of the response to the virus. Proponents of safety measures believe the virus itself is the biggest threat. Advocates of a return to normal amid the virus argue the cure can’t be worse than the disease and the restrictions aggravate circumstances that already are difficult.
The fact is this: We still don’t have a cure and the disease still is here. And for families who personally experienced any of those “excess deaths,” there’s no denying what is going on.
Let’s acknowledge the virus’ toll and rally behind the solutions that we have right now: Masks, social distancing, limiting large gatherings, embracing hand hygiene, avoiding unnecessary travel and respecting those around us who might have a pre-existing health condition. If we don’t recognize the above, the risks could be greater going forward.
