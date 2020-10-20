Editorial: A COVID-19 measure that matters

In its own study released Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the pandemic has resulted in 285,000 more people dead in the U.S. than in a typical year. Per The Washington Post, the timeframe was Feb. 1 to Sept. 16, and similar to the VCU study, two-thirds of those excess deaths directly were from COVID-19. The CDC study also found the largest spike occurred among Americans ages 25 to 44, with excess deaths up 26.5% compared to previous years.

“The number of people dying from this pandemic is higher than we think,” Woolf told The Post.

This “excess deaths” measure gets to the heart of the divide over the U.S.’ handling of the response to the virus. Proponents of safety measures believe the virus itself is the biggest threat. Advocates of a return to normal amid the virus argue the cure can’t be worse than the disease and the restrictions aggravate circumstances that already are difficult.

The fact is this: We still don’t have a cure and the disease still is here. And for families who personally experienced any of those “excess deaths,” there’s no denying what is going on.