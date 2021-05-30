Editorial: A debt we can never repay

Editor’s note: This editorial first appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Memorial Day 1996. John Harold Moffitt died on Oct. 4, 2008, but his story and his spirit remain as timeless as ever. With a few minor updates, we again it to you.

On Memorial Day, America remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice: the brave men and women who gave their lives so others might live in liberty. Though the day officially honors fallen warriors, it is a fitting occasion to honor the living as well — individuals such as Richmond’s John Moffitt, who spent 20 months during World War II as a German prisoner of war at the notorious prisoner-of-war camp, Stalag 17-B.

Moffitt endured 603 days of captivity, sustained by little more than the gentle but invincible spirit evident in the letters he wrote home to his family (and discovered after his parents’ deaths). Six days after being shot down and captured, Moffitt sent this reassuring missive:

Sept. 15, 1943

Dear folks,

I am well and safe. I am a prisoner of war. I don’t have to do any work, and I have a good place to sleep and good food. I won’t be able to write very often. Inquire at the Red Cross to see what you can send me.