As consumers shopping through a pandemic, our payment experiences have changed.
Interactions with cashiers now include Plexiglas barriers and social distancing markers. Contactless transactions that require a fingerprint and smartphone are encouraged over physical money.
A nationwide coin shortage now adds a new wrinkle to the series of COVID-19 adjustments — and fuel to the argument that our society is headed toward a cashless economy. That can’t happen without a deeper debate over the pros and cons.
Kroger was one of the first U.S. businesses with a regional presence to react to the money supply issue. Stores across the Richmond area are not offering coin change. Instead, shoppers can round up their purchases to support a hunger-related charity or load the difference onto their loyalty card.
That policy sets an intriguing precedent. When you receive change, you typically are free to use it as you wish. But let’s say that in the future, you bought $30 of groceries and wished to break a $100 bill. Could the change for coins — and bills — one day be controlled by the business, and not the consumer?
For an upset customer, what’s the best recourse: Shop elsewhere? And according to the Federal Reserve, cash is “…a valid and legal offer of payment for debts when tendered to a creditor.” But there is no federal law requiring private businesses to accept cash for goods and services. A handful of states and cities have crafted their own rules to preserve the option.
The COVID-19 coin shortage is the latest chapter in a gradual yet serious debate over the future of cash. David Wolman, author of the 2012 book “The End of Money,” attempted to go cashless for a year. In a video interview that May with the International Business Times, he identified some key worries of a world without cash: the loss of the anonymous transaction, the rise of Big Brother monitoring our money and the end of the tactile feeling.
Today, popular behaviors also are a factor in the declining use of physical bank notes. According to the Fed’s annual Survey of Consumer Payment Choice, 2019 was the first year the percentage share of credit card payments by consumers in a typical month exceeded that of cash.
We expect the pandemic will help continue that trend this year. For a nation that recently passed $1 trillion in collective credit card debt, that’s worrisome.
The coin shortage should end in due time. And this isn’t just a public health disruption — it’s about how our economy and technologies interact going forward.
We think of the consumers without bank accounts or credit cards, the businesses that lose a chunk of their earnings in processing fees and the Virginians who just want the plain freedom — and privacy — of paying with cash. Going cashless is no small shift and their concerns need to be accounted for, too.
— Chris Gentilviso
