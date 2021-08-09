Editorial: A fond farewell

The remarks from the Virginia Press Association judge this past spring were a validation of RTD Opinions’ editorial focus.

As VPA noted in announcing that Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso and I were awarded the organization’s 2020 D. Lathan Mims Award for Editorial Leadership, “The judge was captivated by the narrative writing style of both opinion editors at The Times-Dispatch, the deeply reported perspectives presented and the time and effort each put forth in their editorials.”

The judge wrote: “These are detailed editorials, thoroughly researched, chock-full of information … that employ a conversational narrative style that makes the editorials approachable and enjoyable to read,” writing “about issues of importance in their community.”

That has been our mission since I became Opinions editor in February 2019. We pursue a solutions-based approach in our editorials, looking for answers and raising questions about pressing issues in our region, state and nation.