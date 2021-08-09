Editorial: A fond farewell

The remarks from the Virginia Press Association judge this past spring were a validation of RTD Opinions’ editorial focus.
As VPA noted in announcing that Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso and I were awarded the organization’s 2020 D. Lathan Mims Award for Editorial Leadership, “The judge was captivated by the narrative writing style of both opinion editors at The Times-Dispatch, the deeply reported perspectives presented and the time and effort each put forth in their editorials.”
The judge wrote: “These are detailed editorials, thoroughly researched, chock-full of information … that employ a conversational narrative style that makes the editorials approachable and enjoyable to read,” writing “about issues of importance in their community.”
That has been our mission since I became Opinions editor in February 2019. We pursue a solutions-based approach in our editorials, looking for answers and raising questions about pressing issues in our region, state and nation.
I am proud of the impactful work that our team has accomplished, and know it will continue when I leave the RTD on Monday. It has been a privilege not only to serve as Opinions editor, but to be able to return to Virginia’s news leader. I was a reporter at The Times-Dispatch from 1988 to 2007, covering state news and politics. Then I moved to corporate and university communications before coming back to journalism and, specifically, the editorial side. I remain grateful for this opportunity.
Perched atop a shelf in our area of the RTD’s downtown office is a framed quote by Founding Father Alexander Hamilton: “Opinion, whether well- or ill-founded, is the governing principle of human affairs.”
That lies at the heart of our work. We actively seek a wide variety of perspectives and thoughtful commentary for these pages, which serve as a marketplace of ideas. I thank our readers as well as the many contributors who make our pages robust.
We created the RTD Opinions Community Advisory Board, a diverse group of readers who offer their insights and help us better understand the challenges facing our region. Our inaugural members just concluded their two-year term, and a new board will be appointed. To promote trust and transparency, we began signing our editorials.
Opinions matter, whether they’re ours, yours or theirs. Continue the conversation, and make your voice heard through RTD Opinions. It’s been my privilege to be part of that.
— Pamela Stallsmith