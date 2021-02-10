Editorial: A full embrace of the G3 program

When COVID-19 first hit Virginia, the societal impact on education and the workforce was instant. And nearly one year into the pandemic, both spheres still are sorting out how to best move forward.

As college campuses closed their doors, the idea of students staying closer to home gained traction. Community colleges seemed like a natural fit, but as families were hit with personal struggles — job losses, back rent, health issues and more — reality settled in. A Feb. 1 Daily Press report noted that this past fall, Virginia’s community colleges had the lowest number of enrollees since 2002.

Businesses have had their own share of disruptions. A December 2020 snapshot by the Virginia Employment Commission showed a decline in nonagricultural wage and salary employment of 177,900 jobs (-4.4%) compared to December 2019. Industries shedding positions over the past year included education and health services (39,100 jobs, -6.9%), information (3,000 jobs, -4.4%), government (33,300 jobs, -4.5%) and manufacturing (10,200 jobs, -4.2%).