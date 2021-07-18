Editorial: A lesson and a legacy in the Capital Gazette tragedy

With the finding Thursday by an Annapolis, Md., jury that the Capital Gazette gunman indeed was criminally responsible for the brutal, calculated murders three years ago of five employees at the newspaper, the legal chapter of this horror story largely comes to a close.

The shooter, whose only expressed regret was not killing more people, most certainly will be consigned to spend the rest of his life in prison at his sentencing, still to come. There no longer is any possibility that he will be sent to a psychiatric hospital, as he and his lawyers had been angling for, peddling a thin defense that he had a mental disorder that prevented him from understanding the consequences of his actions.

The jury members clearly saw through that effort, determining after a brief deliberation that he not only understood the criminality of his actions, but was capable of acting lawfully — when he wanted to.

How could they not? The gunman fantasized about the June 28, 2018, attack at the Annapolis news office for five years as he went about his day-to-day life, and he actively plotted it for at least two. He put together multiple backup plans, studied patterns of police responses to mass shootings and tailored his actions to ensure he would get out alive.