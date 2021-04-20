Editorial: A lesson from Mars

The little helicopter only weighs 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude only of 10 feet. But it did so on Mars. Stop and wonder about that for a moment. For the first time, humankind has achieved powered flight on another planet. A feat that would be nothing for a 10-year-old child to accomplish with a backyard drone takes on new meaning when it happens 178 million miles away on a planet with 1% of Earth’s atmosphere.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California didn’t know the flight had succeeded until more than three hours after it was over; that’s how long it took the burst of data to reach Earth.

On Thursday, an international crew will rocket toward the International Space Station aboard a commercial spacecraft called the SpaceX Crew Dragon. On board will be four astronauts — two from NASA, one from Japan and one from France — who will take command of the space station after they dock. Space has gone from a race for national dominance to a largely cooperative scientific and commercial enterprise. Today’s watchwords are cooperation, not competition; wonder, not proxy war.