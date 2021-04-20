 Skip to main content
Editorial: A lesson from Mars
Look to the future

Mars Helicopter

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity landed on the surface of Mars on Monday.

 NASA

The little helicopter only weighs 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude only of 10 feet. But it did so on Mars. Stop and wonder about that for a moment. For the first time, humankind has achieved powered flight on another planet. A feat that would be nothing for a 10-year-old child to accomplish with a backyard drone takes on new meaning when it happens 178 million miles away on a planet with 1% of Earth’s atmosphere.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California didn’t know the flight had succeeded until more than three hours after it was over; that’s how long it took the burst of data to reach Earth.

On Thursday, an international crew will rocket toward the International Space Station aboard a commercial spacecraft called the SpaceX Crew Dragon. On board will be four astronauts — two from NASA, one from Japan and one from France — who will take command of the space station after they dock. Space has gone from a race for national dominance to a largely cooperative scientific and commercial enterprise. Today’s watchwords are cooperation, not competition; wonder, not proxy war.

That little helicopter on Mars will make more flights, but it has no point except to expand our sense of the possible. If we can fly on Mars, we are capable of so much else. If we don’t boldly keep looking to the far horizon and the future, where do we look instead? Down at our feet? So, yes, it is worth it, for reminding us all what we can accomplish on Mars — and back here on Earth — if we put our minds to it.

— Adapted from the Tampa Bay Times, Florida

