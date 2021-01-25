Editorial: A more approachable, accessible system to get vaccinated

On Monday morning, the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts launched a new Facebook Live series aimed at giving the public a better handle on issues associated with COVID-19 vaccines.
Nurse Manager Amy Popovich, the local lead on vaccination efforts, was explicit about demand far exceeding supply. While more than 60,000 people in the health district have filled out interest forms to get a vaccine, Popovich said this week’s allotment of doses only is 6,400 between the city of Richmond and Henrico County. That’s about one-fourth of the doses that were requested and one-fourth of the capacity that the health district could handle, she added.
Richmond and Henrico are one slice of a statewide supply issue. Due to demand outpacing available doses, the commonwealth made a change late this past week. Per a WTVR-TV report, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will distribute doses by populiation to local health districts, which then will be responsible for allocating the vaccines to patients. For about 10,000 people who were working with Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, that meant cancelled appointments at community clinics.
“We understand the weight of responsibility of stewarding this vaccine well,” Popovich said during Monday’s web discussion about the Richmond and Henrico plans. “We want to do our best to stay transparent and do the best we can by our communities.”
For government and public health officials, the current strategy might be secure. But for the average Virginian, it’s unnerving. Health districts are not the typical “steward” of health care, and the commonwealth needs to create a more approachable, accessible system for the public to get vaccinated.
Pivoting patients to interest forms is not a solution. Just ask the more than 3,000 people in Henrico who had appointments earlier this month at Richmond Raceway, only to learn they were ineligible and received a sign-up email by mistake. Talk to Chesterfield County Public Schools, which planned to vaccinate roughly 4,000 teachers and staff this past week, only to learn the availability was 750 doses. Or ask every individual older than age 65, or people of any age with a high-risk health condition, what it’s like to see the simplest life activities turn into fearful endeavors.
“It’s very disappointing,” Jeff Gorsky of Northern Virginia told NBC Washington after learning his Feb. 3 COVID-19 vaccine appointment was cancelled. “We’re all stuck in the house. I rarely leave my house now, just to go grocery shopping. It would have freed me up.”
The time for interest forms has passed. And while testing might be feasible through a county-run drive-thru line, putting the single-most important vaccine of our time solely in the hands of local health districts is far too unrealistic.
“It’s not a race against each other, but it’s a race against COVID,” Popovich said. “And we’re in this together.”
That we are, but the race can’t be run with every Virginian on the same line. We see Dr. Danny TK Avula, now in his third full week as the commonwealth’s vaccine czar, working hard to repair deficits.
According to a recent Associated Press report, Avula said Virginia has been plagued by doses being redistributed to different facilities. Timelines for delivering the two-shot vaccinations have been sensitive, for reasons ranging from unexpected COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care residences, to fear of second-dose shortages. Lags in reporting also have hampered data dashboards from providing real-time updates of doses used.
But the bottom line is this: For the thousands of Virginians who have filled out interest forms, or even seen their appointments cancelled, the top questions are: When and where can I get my first shot? What about the second one? Will it be there? What’s the delay?
Amid Virginia’s distribution deficits, some people have jumped to great lengths to get shots. This past week, WAVY-TV reported that a handful of Virginia seniors in Hampton Roads acquired vaccines across the North Carolina border in Currituck County. States subsequently have had to respond to the “vaccine tourism,” with areas like Florida recently instituting residency requirements to prevent doses from being lost to out-of-state travelers.
We are the United States. After nearly a year of states handling the virus as if they are individual countries, it’s disturbing to think that border-hopping would be a solution. We don’t condone it one bit.
Yet, local health districts cannot shoulder the burden alone of managing expectations amid such limited supplies. Virginians deserve to find comfort and clarity through a substantial set of messengers, with familiar providers of services like their doctor, their pharmacy or their grocery store. If we don’t incorporate trusted community institutions, we run the risk of more time lost due to poor communication and more trust lost thanks to overburdened systems that are unable to set good expectations.
Per another WTVR report, Avula said Friday that without a jump in supply, the timeline to complete Phase 1b could be two to three months. We can’t make more doses instantly appear, but we certainly can see better communication in everyday places. There has to be a more approachable, accessible system to get vaccinated than telling Virginians to check the VDH or local health district websites.
— Chris Gentilviso