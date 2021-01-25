Editorial: A more approachable, accessible system to get vaccinated

But the bottom line is this: For the thousands of Virginians who have filled out interest forms, or even seen their appointments cancelled, the top questions are: When and where can I get my first shot? What about the second one? Will it be there? What’s the delay?

Amid Virginia’s distribution deficits, some people have jumped to great lengths to get shots. This past week, WAVY-TV reported that a handful of Virginia seniors in Hampton Roads acquired vaccines across the North Carolina border in Currituck County. States subsequently have had to respond to the “vaccine tourism,” with areas like Florida recently instituting residency requirements to prevent doses from being lost to out-of-state travelers.

We are the United States. After nearly a year of states handling the virus as if they are individual countries, it’s disturbing to think that border-hopping would be a solution. We don’t condone it one bit.