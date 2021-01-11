Editorial: A more proactive COVID-19 vaccine process

Six of the health districts involved in the initial Phase 1b rollout were in Northern Virginia (Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Lord Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William), while the other five were in Southwest Virginia (Cumberland Plateau, Lenowisco, Mount Rogers, New River and Roanoke City/Alleghany).

“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the commonwealth,” Dr. Danny TK Avula, the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, said in a statement released Friday by VDH. “The governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”

This is progress. Virginians interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine should see pathways that set expectations about when and how to get vaccinated, not roadblocks that pose questions about why doses are going unused.