Since the final pitch of the 2019 Richmond Flying Squirrels season, news surrounding Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has been bleak. First, reports surfaced that Major League Baseball (MLB) could cut a few dozen MiLB teams, including a handful in Virginia. Then, COVID-19 canceled the 2020 MiLB season.
Earlier this week, another possible change offered a bit of hope for a better direction. RTD sports writer John O’Connor reported that MLB officials might be the “matchmaker” in 2021, responsible for pairing pro teams with minor league affiliates. Previously, MiLB teams independently orchestrated relationships with major league counterparts.
O’Connor asked Squirrels officials if the Washington Nationals could become Richmond’s parent club. “I think it’s pretty clear that the [minor league operators] are not going to be selecting their affiliates,” Lou DiBella, president and managing partner of the Squirrels, told the RTD. “We’re not part of the process.”
For whoever ends up being in charge, let’s be clear: A Nationals-Squirrels partnership would be a regional benefit.
Look at the geographic synergy within the Baltimore Orioles’ current farm system. All of its key minor league affiliates — the Frederick Keys; the Bowie Baysox; the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Md.; the Aberdeen Ironbirds; and the Norfolk Tides in the commonwealth — are within driving distance.
Meanwhile, the Nationals have to work with the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies in California and the Double-A Harrisburg Senators in Pennsylvania. The Squirrels also coordinate across the country with the San Francisco Giants and their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. It would make more sense to have a pipeline of prospects run through Richmond and Fredericksburg (the Nats’ newest Single-A affiliate), and into the dugout of the defending World Series champions.
Previously, the best hint of regional excitement arguably happened when the Senators, who play in the Eastern League with the Squirrels, came to Richmond for a road series. This past year, Nats star Ryan Zimmerman did a rehab stint at The Diamond. Nearly 10,000 fans attended on Aug. 17 and the game was one of the most exciting ones of the season — a walk-off, 10th-inning Squirrels win.
The Squirrels and their fan base have proven Richmond is a strong minor league market. In its 10 seasons, the club finished at or near the top of Eastern League attendance figures each year. A new relationship with the Nats would be a regional benefit and — dare we say it — could be a boost to discussions about a new, improved stadium in the River City.
— Chris Gentilviso
