Editorial: A note to RTD readers -- thank you

When I arrived at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in July 2019, I walked into the Lombardy Street Kroger and picked up a copy of the newspaper.

It was right around Fourth of July, with plenty of stories covering community gatherings in the area. Merriam-Webster’s ”Words of the Week” — a list of the top trending online dictionary word searches — included “firework,” “Independence Day” and “patriotism.”

As I read the paper and thought about those terms, I understood the gravity of the task at hand. As part of our solutions-oriented team, I was dedicated to creating a civil discourse that would enhance the body of knowledge and quality of debate in the Richmond community and the commonwealth of Virginia.

For the past three years, there has been no greater privilege than helping to shape that discussion. I am leaving The Times-Dispatch for a new position. My last day as Opinions editor will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In my final days here, I wanted to take a moment to thank you, our readers, for making this experience a rewarding one. Our city, region, state, nation and world have been through a lot these past three years. There’s no better indicator than some of the tougher trending dictionary searches:

“Abundance of caution” (March 2020, referencing the early spread of COVID-19);

“Aiding and abetting” (May 2020, referencing police’s role in the murder of George Floyd);

“Insurrectionist” (Jan. 2021, referencing the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol); and

“Bear market” (June 2022, referencing high inflation and interest rates).

But thanks to your contributions, we had meaningful discussions about each of those issues. These pages are nothing without your participation in the first draft of history — your letters to the editor, your guest column submissions, and your feedback on our news stories and editorials.

First drafts can be messy, but we have to start somewhere. So keep reading, keep writing and, if a fellow Virginian has not joined the conversation on the Opinions pages, invite them to do so. By being part of a civil discourse in this section and elsewhere, you are helping our community and country move closer to solutions.