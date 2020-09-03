Editorial: A pandemic is no excuse to litter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the early days of the pandemic, the healing abilities of nature were extolled and people were told to go outside for health and recreation. Now we’re reaping the consequences — and they’re not all pretty.

The nature areas that we claim to love are suffering under the weight of increasing overuse, including trash, vandalism or unwitting damage. Although not everyone agrees that littering has become a serious problem, anecdotal evidence paints a different picture.

For that matter, the problem isn’t limited to natural areas: Fast food litter seems to have multiplied along our streets and suburban roads — and there’s the new concern of used masks and gloves showing up on streets and sidewalks.

Both types of littering are to be deplored, but the trashing of nature seems especially demoralizing precisely because we have been urged to rely on nature to help us get through the pandemic.

There actually is a psychology behind littering, believe it or not. And the COVID-19 pandemic adds its own twist to that.