Editorial: A Q&A with the Valentine's Bill Martin

Preparing for our reopening was more than putting safety protocols in place for our staff and visitors; we needed to take a hard look at who we wanted to be and the role of the Valentine after we reopened. Our doors are opening to a different city than when we closed and we need to be a different institution. While we are excited to bring people back into the Valentine, we are only beginning to respond to the larger challenges of our community’s history so clearly exposed over this time.

During the closure, you continued to work from your office. What was that like? Where you the only person there?

My office is not located in the main museum building, which allowed much more freedom to be at my desk. With our collections and historic buildings, we needed to constantly monitor conditions within our buildings and be able to provide limited access for essential work — for this our director of collections joined me every day. Our director of finance also preferred to work from her office. This was important to make sure the routine operations continued and to communicate the daily status of the museum to our staff. And there was that very complicated application for PPP funding that required her attention!