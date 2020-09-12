Editorial: A Q&A with the Valentine's Bill Martin

We asked Bill Martin, director of the Valentine, about how the museum has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening and the recent protests. Martin joined the museum, which is dedicated to Richmond’s history, 26 years ago.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Valentine was forced to close for four months. A lot has happened in the intervening months. How did the Valentine respond as it reopened?
In the uncertainty of the first days of the coronavirus pandemic, our initial focus was not on reopening but was on the safety of our staff, the protection of our collections and opportunities for the Valentine to respond to community needs. We provided 20,000 student workbooks to meal distribution sites and quickly moved our education materials online to support parents and educators. Our social media platforms provided daily distractions from the noise of change with historic images from our collection. With the allocation of [Paycheck Protection Program] funds, we were able to keep our core team together without layoffs and furloughs as well as keep our collections’ inventory and review moving forward, respond to research requests, reassign staff to work on a long wish-list of research projects and prepare to reopen.
But this was about more than just COVID-19! More importantly for the Valentine, this period saw the powerful rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for racial justice in our community — and the removal of statues across the city. As the city’s history museum, this was an important moment in the midst of an existing health crisis for the Valentine to stop, listen intently to community voices and reflect on the very purpose of our institution.
Preparing for our reopening was more than putting safety protocols in place for our staff and visitors; we needed to take a hard look at who we wanted to be and the role of the Valentine after we reopened. Our doors are opening to a different city than when we closed and we need to be a different institution. While we are excited to bring people back into the Valentine, we are only beginning to respond to the larger challenges of our community’s history so clearly exposed over this time.
During the closure, you continued to work from your office. What was that like? Where you the only person there?
My office is not located in the main museum building, which allowed much more freedom to be at my desk. With our collections and historic buildings, we needed to constantly monitor conditions within our buildings and be able to provide limited access for essential work — for this our director of collections joined me every day. Our director of finance also preferred to work from her office. This was important to make sure the routine operations continued and to communicate the daily status of the museum to our staff. And there was that very complicated application for PPP funding that required her attention!
I forever will be grateful for their dedication to the Valentine during these months. With our proximity to City Hall and protests in the neighborhood, we also just needed to be around to respond. For me, the truth is that I needed to be here for my own health. I live close by in Church Hill, and there was real therapeutic value just to see the museum and to be assured that this important place was safe. I also commend our board members for being incredibly supportive, responsive and encouraging during this time. Our amazing board chair, Neely Markel, and I checked in every day by phone during the closure, and we continue to do so. This connection has been invaluable for both of us.
What have been your biggest challenges and lessons learned since reopening?
I learned that the only path through this was having a clear set of values that guided every decision — I would go back to the Valentine’s Guiding Principles whenever there was a question — because everything else changed every day, and you have to have a grounding for moving forward. For someone who likes to plan, this was the biggest personal challenge. With changing guidelines for COVID-19 response and safety, how do you function protecting your team, your historic assets and your public mission?
And just when you think that you have established a rhythm to your COVID-19 response, powerful voices of protest and change break that rhythm and called the Valentine to reflect on its core mission and to review its own history. Our long-term challenge is not COVID-19. It is what can we learn from the complexity of this moment. It is listening to the community and attempting to understand what that role of the Valentine might be. History reminds us that we can either use these pivot points in our history to reimagine or retreat. I hope that the Valentine can bring our community’s history to the table as we envision the future.
What are some of the special exhibits or programs you’ve offered since June?
I have been amazed at the creativity of our team. We opened a new exhibition in our costume and textile galleries titled “Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond” that provides a timely look at the connections between the social and cultural environment of the 1920s and today. We introduced a new lunchtime concert series called “The Oasis: A High Noon Concert Series” featuring local performers in the casual setting of our garden, curated by powerhouse Nickey McMullen. While we only allow the first 50 people in for the concert, it is great to fill the neighborhood with live music.
Exhibitions have focused on creating COVID-19 friendly experiences that are visible from Clay Street in the museum’s and Wickham House’s windows on Clay Street. First, black-and-white portraits featured in “Voices from Richmond’s Hidden Epidemic” exhibition, and coming up in October, we’ll have an external exhibition titled “Don’t Touch My Hair,” which is a collaboration with local director, artist and curator Chaz Barracks. At the Valentine First Freedom Center, our windows are filled with images that document the early days of protest, installed by our friends at Studio Two-Three. Our education folks are continuing to experiment with new ways to support teachers and students as they learn from home. We really miss the sound of kids in the building.
The mission of the Valentine is “to engage, educate, and challenge a diverse audience by collecting, preserving, and interpreting Richmond’s history.” How do you anticipate the Valentine telling the story of the past six months in the city?
The past six months have transformed Richmond, and we actively have been adding objects to our collection to reflect these changes from children’s stories to COVID hair, from rubber bullets to protest posters. As you know, we have a proposal into Richmond City Council for the transfer of the Jefferson Davis statue in its unrestored state for exhibition at the Valentine. [The statue was designed by sculptor Edward Valentine, whose family started the museum and who served as its first president.] It will be interesting to see what our curators ultimately add to our permanent collection.
Can you talk about the camaraderie that’s sprung up among the cultural institutions in the region and how you’ve worked together through the pandemic?
The Richmond region has a treasure trove of historic properties and museums. What became clear to me over the past few months is the remarkable leadership Richmond has leading these cultural institutions. Our group of museum directors — more than 25 — have been meeting regularly over the past six months planning common protocols for reopening so that our visitors would know what to expect. It was about sharing the difficult challenges and opportunities for new ways to work, and about the central role our institutions must play as our community emerges from this period.
What better place to learn and grow together than in a museum! What better place to be inspired and create than in a museum! For me, it was just great to know that there was this amazing group of people from very different institutions who shared a vision of the power of museums to reimagine the region’s future.
— Pamela Stallsmith