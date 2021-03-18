Editorial: A swift confirmation of the Postal Service Board of Governors nominees

In less than one year, DeJoy’s tenure has been nothing short of chaotic. The most recent chapter — a March 11 hearing before the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government — saw the postmaster general spar with U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., over possible changes.

“Honestly, the Postal Service of today and the condition we are in is not the Postal Service of 2008 when you retired,” DeJoy told Lawrence, per a CNN report. Lawrence worked for 30 years at the agency.

That might be true, but leadership is an exercise in finding solutions, not pointing fingers or shirking responsibilities. “I am not naïve,” Lawrence shot back. “So please don’t imply that I’m ignorant.” DeJoy again apologized for recent service issues, while adding that he’s “a little embarrassed” by how he has acted from time to time during recent hearings.