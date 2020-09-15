Editorial: ABC adjustment is a well-deserved break for restaurants

First, online sales surged. In a Sept. 2 statement, Virginia ABC said the volume rose from 23 orders per day at the start of FY 2020 to 419 per day by July. Second, stores were able to implement curbside pickup options, with 370 locations installing that service. Third, with bars shuttered, Sunday sales kept churning, with an 18% increase in FY 2020 to just under $94 million.

“While we saw even greater growth as the pandemic took hold, we also had to meet the challenges of keeping our customers and employees safe,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said in a statement.

Also, the data is there to demonstrate how hard restaurants have been hit. In a normal year, Virginia ABC said sales to licensees account for 18% of revenue. Throughout the pandemic though, that figure has hovered between 0% and 10.6%. In addition to existing businesses struggling to stay open, the normal flow of new businesses opening has been slowed. Overall, licensee sales were down 19% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Liquor licenses are just one example of a usual revenue stream that has become less reliable amid COVID-19. After six months of adapting, we hope all state agencies take a hard look at these kinds of perennial fees. The normal fine print needs to fairly line up with the realities of a pandemic.