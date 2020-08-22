Editorial: Accessing health care without broadband during a pandemic

This is the first of a two-part editorial.
When Yvonne and Otis Royster moved to southern Chesterfield County in the mid-1980s, the internet was in its infancy. An online connection was not required to access essential services like grocery orders, emergency information on social media or virtual doctor’s appointments. The road that led them to their forever home was not even paved. “We wanted to be off the grid, or we wouldn’t have moved back here,” Otis said.
Decades later, Rhodes Lane maintains its distinct rural charm — the smell of fresh-cut grass, the shade of towering trees and the absence of a yellow dividing line, or heavy car traffic, of any kind on this horseshoe-shaped stretch of road just west of Matoaca High School. But the surge in online traffic — the use of the internet for essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic — has made high-speed broadband a necessity that no longer can wait.
For almost a decade, the Roysters have been a leading voice in Rhodes Lane’s fight for affordable broadband service at home. They’ve filed petitions, canvassing other neighbors who also are disconnected in the same dead zone. They’ve dealt with a patchwork of spotty satellite TV and internet, wireless hotspots, troubleshooting calls and hundreds of dollars in monthly bills. They’ve traveled to and from loved ones’ homes, dragging cellphones and computers to keep them updated and secure.
They’ve engaged with major internet service providers (ISPs) — Comcast and Verizon — about their options, only to learn their addresses fall below density requirements of 25 homes per square mile, their driveways are too long or their homes require new permits. They’ve received price quotes as high as $23,000 per home for service.
Entering month six of COVID-19, health care without broadband during a pandemic has made the lack of affordable, reliable service even more urgent. Under the stiff edge of Yvonne’s mask that wraps around her nose is an oxygen supply. She suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs that makes it difficult to breathe.
Yvonne’s condition requires regular telemedicine calls. For now, a hotspot and its casino of monthly data caps and costs is her best option. She is on a list for a double lung transplant, and amid the pandemic, she makes the hour-plus drive to Charlottesville to connect with UVA Health doctors in person, fighting to breathe steadily and access care securely in settings other than the safety of home.
As telehealth services surge during COVID-19 for patients who are unable to access or uncomfortable with in-person care, Yvonne is left out. “There’s a group of people that do Zoom meetings, which would be very beneficial for me for the information they have and the experience,” she said.
Otis also suffers from a chronic lung condition. As a disabled Vietnam veteran, he and Yvonne fortunately have affordable health insurance. But care and connectivity are the struggle.
Since the start of the pandemic, Otis has not been able to have in-person visits with his primary health care provider at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond. The facility still is prioritizing emergencies and working through a phased reopening toward full services.
In a recent press release, the Department of Veterans Affairs touted a 1000% increase in appointments with VA Video Connect, its telehealth platform, which now is 3 years old. Otis wants to be part of that alternative.
“I would be able to get on a lot of their seminars,” Otis said. “I would be able to telemed with them instead of going to McGuire and trying to find a parking place, and walking 8 miles with a chronic lung condition. It would be quite helpful for me.”
Otis uses a landline phone to call his doctor, who refills prescriptions over the phone. The face-to-face element is missing and, a few months back, care could not wait. In late June, shortly after the VA release, Otis was suffering shortness of breath. He made an appointment with a nearby doctor who had been his regular physician years ago. The diagnosis: clogged carotid arteries, requiring a lifesaving procedure. “If I had not gone to that doctor … I would not be here today,” Otis said.
This isn’t a rural Virginia county without any internet. This is a road in Chesterfield, where suburban sprawl is a few miles away, but choice is elusive and costs are prohibitive for some families. Meanwhile, Yvonne and Otis look out their window and, a few houses down the road, they can see neighbors who have broadband service.
The Roysters still periodically receive offer letters in the mail from ISPs, including a recent one for disabled veterans like Otis. But when technicians did site surveys in the past, the expectation of success was shattered.
We know broadband infrastructure is expensive and time-consuming. But COVID-19 has made it clear: the Roysters and their neighbors cannot wait any longer. “It’s just really strange that on one end of the road, they’ve got it,” Otis said. “On the other end of the road, they’ve got it. But us in between don’t have it.”
We agree, and we know they’re not alone. Families across Virginia are disconnected and struggling to access health care during this pandemic. There is no more room for delay. There has to be a better, faster, more affordable solution.
— Chris Gentilviso
Tomorrow: Keeping a job without broadband