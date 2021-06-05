Editorial: Achieving independence from COVID-19 is a global undertaking

With less than one month to go until the Fourth of July, we continue to see economic progress like the port’s new milestone, or the 559,000 jobs added across the U.S. in May. But some of our trading partners — most recently Vietnam — are battling new variants and waves of the coronavirus.

Achieving independence from COVID-19 is a global undertaking. We need coordination and collaboration to help every country get vaccinated.

In March, on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden targeted July 4 as a time when Americans could not only celebrate our independence as a nation, but from the virus, too.

“A July 4th with your loved ones is the goal,” Biden said. “But a goal — a lot can happen; conditions can change. The scientists have made clear that things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread. And we’ve got work to do to ensure everyone has confidence in the safety and effectiveness of all three vaccines.”