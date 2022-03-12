Editorial: Acquiring a better understanding of long COVID

At the height of the United States’ first wave of COVID-19, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was one of the first high-level lawmakers to confirm he had contracted the virus.

In May 2020, Kaine and his wife, former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, announced they tested positive for antibodies. Kaine believed he was infected sometime in March of that year, and he thought the symptoms were tied to a previous flu diagnosis, or even seasonal allergies, The Times-Dispatch reported.

“We’re both feeling fine,” Kaine said at the time. “We both had mild cases.”

Earlier this month, Kaine stepped forward to introduce a bill addressing another reality he and many Americans are living with: long COVID. While initial bouts with the virus often are mild, people then have had to grapple with lingering conditions from their infections.

Acquiring a better understanding of long COVID begins with more data, research and resources. The Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act establishes a strong framework.

Kaine partnered with Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on the legislation. Per a release from the Virginia senator’s office, the CARE for Long COVID Act prioritizes “centralizing data” on patient experiences — a critical step considering symptoms can range from mild to severe. Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, also co-authored a recent letter with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to acquire and disseminate more demographic data on long COVID.

For some people, including Kaine and former Gov. Ralph Northam, long COVID is marked by a clear lead symptom: in Kaine’s case, a persistent tingling in his nerves, and for Northam, a loss of taste and smell that lasted for a year.

For others, long COVID poses a challenging and even debilitating mix of health troubles. A recent NBC News investigation collected experiences from more than 1,700 people and chronicled nearly 200 symptoms. Nearly 1,000 people also noted they “lacked resources to manage their condition,” NBC News found.

A chart from Inova Health System, a major health care provider in Northern Virginia offering post-COVID recovery and rehab services, offers a look at the depth of study and support that are needed. Common long-term ailments fall into three categories:

physical (difficulty breathing or walking, pain or numbness, weakness or balance problems);

cognitive (difficulty with memory or concentration or performing day-to-day tasks, slowed mental processing); and

psychological (anxiety, depression, PTSD or sleep issues)

This wide range of complications speaks to component No. 2 of the CARE for Long COVID Act: furthering research on treatment and disparities so providers can deliver effective care.

Critics who argue COVID-19 worries were overblown might consider a deep dive into long COVID as just another unnecessary panic button. But too many people are enduring nagging health concerns after having mild cases they thought were over and done with. They even self-treated the virus at home, and were not part of the two most frightening metrics that vaccines have helped minimize: hospitalizations and deaths.

As part of its “Healthcare of Tomorrow” series, U.S. News & World Report recently held a virtual webinar on the “Looming Crisis of Long COVID.” One noteworthy segment was the challenge the medical community currently faces: How do physicians help people overcome a syndrome that even experts are racing to fully understand? This kind of quandary is not unique to COVID.

“In many aspects of medicine, we treat patients based upon their symptoms before we truly understand what is the underlying cause of them,” said Dr. Kristin Englund, founder and director of Cleveland Clinic’s reCOver Clinic for COVID-19 long-haulers. “As an infectious disease doctor, I often see patients with fevers — often high fevers — and if I wait to treat them until I know the exact cause, then these patients are going to get very, very ill.”

Englund’s sentiment aligns with prong No. 3 of the CARE for Long COVID Act: educating patients and providers about symptoms, treatment and related illnesses. Americans with long COVID need avenues to voice what they’re feeling, and doctors in different specialties need pathways to learn how make accurate diagnoses.

For example, in a recent WRAL-TV report, Duke University medical practitioners explored memory lapses. They stressed COVID is a vascular disease that can hinder blood vessels and, worse yet, cause clotting. Long COVID patients experiencing “brain fog” might have a higher risk of dementia, and therefore best be matched with a neurologist.

Much dialogue in recent weeks has focused on declining cases, loosening mask mandates and the push for vaccines for children younger than age 5. Attention also has been given to the debate over returning to in-person settings, versus keeping remote or hybrid choices.

But then there are long COVID patients struggling to even function at work or in class. Will Virginia’s schools and workplaces adjust their systems to recognize these circumstances, or even consider offering protections such as disability and education rights?

Part No. 4 of the CARE for Long COVID Act seeks to “facilitate interagency coordination” to tackle these realities and part No. 5 leans into the community, calling for partnerships that raise access to community, social and legal services.

Two years after COVID officially was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it’s natural to want to focus on the positives of being vaccinated, and seeing friends and family members smile without a mask. But for the future of our health care system and our ability to fight this virus, we can’t ignore what’s happening to people like Kaine and others, whose COVID experiences somehow went from a mild illness to a persistent problem.

Now is the time to acquire a better understanding of this phenomenon. The CARE for Long COVID Act is a good step forward.

— Chris Gentilviso