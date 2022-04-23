Editorial: Adam’s Law sets a desperately needed standard

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear about the dangers of underage drinking.

Youths commonly are exposed to alcohol before legally being able to have a drink. Each year, alcohol causes more than 3,900 deaths and 225,000 years of potential life lost among people younger than 21, a fact sheet says.

To combat the issue, the CDC adds that “state alcohol policy environments influence underage drinking.” The federal Community Preventive Services Task Force lists some prevention strategies, from increasing alcohol taxes, to enforcing laws prohibiting sales to minors.

Hazing is another factor contributing to underage drinking, and state policy should equip youths to understand the tragic consequences of such actions toward their peers. Adam’s Law sets a desperately needed standard in Virginia.

No college student should set foot on a campus without knowing Adam Oakes’ story. The 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman was found dead in February 2021 after a Delta Chi fraternity rush event, The Times-Dispatch reported.

By May 2021, Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Adam died of alcohol poisoning. Family members said he was hazed and told to drink an entire handle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

In January 2022, a follow-up RTD news report detailed how Adam Oakes’ father, Eric Oakes, entered the Pocahontas Building in Richmond in a “painfully desolate” existence without his son. Eric stood before lawmakers to advocate for change, putting forth a direct statement that no alcohol fact sheet could adequately capture.

“I can’t understand why nobody got him help,” Eric said.

Adam’s Law (House Bill 525 / Senate Bill 439) adds necessary education and transparency tools to make sure students understand the difference between right and wrong. Carried by Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, and state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the legislation requires higher education institutions to provide prevention training that elevates the dangers of hazing, including alcohol consumption.

Schools also have to maintain publicly available reports of any hazing-related violations. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill earlier this month and Adam’s Law will go into effect in July.

“We want to make real change so that no other kid goes through what Adam went through that night,” Oakes’ cousin Courtney White told NBC 12 in a recent interview.

Each year, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration issues reports to Congress, measuring states’ “performance in enacting, enforcing, and creating laws, regulations, and programs to prevent or reduce underage drinking.” The 2020 Virginia document demonstrates White’s point: There are so many more youths out there who could face a situation like Adam did.

Of Virginia’s roughly 8.6 million residents, nearly 1 million are 12-to-20-year-olds. Past-month alcohol use surveys cited in the 2020 SAMHSA report found more than 167,000 Virginia youths in that age range consumed a drink; more than 102,000 engaged in binge alcohol use.

Adam’s Law won’t stop future high school or college students from being exposed to alcohol. But proper training can show the next generation how hazing has no place in any social setting.

Good character matters and Adam Oakes had it from an early age. At his March 2021 funeral in Herndon, a story was shared about how at age 10, he played tackle football in a local league.

“Playing defense, Oakes once tackled the ball carrier and put a good hit on him,” the RTD’s Eric Kolenich reported. “The other boy didn’t immediately get up, so Oakes apologized and stood there to make sure his friend was OK.”

We have to teach our children about the tragic consequences of hazing before any actions take place. Adam’s Law sets that desperately needed standard. By honoring his memory, the legislation hopefully will encourage more youths to embrace the gentle, kind qualities he exuded with his family and friends, not the dangerous behaviors that took his life far too soon.

— Chris Gentilviso