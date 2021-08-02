Editorial: Addressing behavioral health funding gaps

Nearly a month after a Virginia health official halted most admissions to five of the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults, the General Assembly is meeting in a prearranged special session to tackle that and other needs. The state’s only facility for children already had curtailed admissions.

The hospitals are suffering a crisis of overcrowding and understaffing.

The overcrowding traces largely to a 2014 law that required state hospitals to take patients ordered into treatment if beds could not be found for them elsewhere. The law intended to ensure that no person experiencing a mental health emergency would be denied care.

Not unexpectedly, that mandate increased the numbers of admissions.

The understaffing comes from a combination of factors — including the basic problem of higher patient populations at the hospitals.

Critics maintain that the state has not sufficiently funded community mental health services. If patients could be effectively treated locally through outpatient care, they might not need hospitalization.