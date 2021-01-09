Editorial: After a shameful week in Washington, Virginia lawmakers have to set the standard for good governance

The legislative costs of the pandemic have been and continue to be clear. The closed doors at Capitol Square mean an even greater dependence on technology to guide policymaking. And laws don’t get made through legislators’ own minds alone. They’re informed by people on the front lines across Virginia.

In its fully virtual format, the House of Delegates has instituted a new “SPEAK” platform to facilitate online public comments. “By visiting the House Meeting Schedule, the public can view all meetings and signup to speak at them,” the SPEAK website says. “Using the ‘Share Your Feedback’ link will take you to that meeting’s signup form.”

We hope SPEAK expands the web of possible participants who normally might not be able to make it to Richmond. But can it replicate the power of the in-person microphone that elevates everyday voices on education, health care, public safety and other critical topics? House leaders will have to be extra attentive to that principle.