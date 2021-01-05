Editorial: After a turbulent 2020, Stoney’s primary task is to turn protest into progress

That reality has been reinforced over Stoney’s past four years as mayor. He alluded to his conversations with “bone-tired” moms who are working two jobs and worried about their children’s schooling, or returning citizens crippled by felony convictions who just are seeking a path to work again.

“While we can’t guarantee success for all 230,000 Richmonders, we can work to break down the barriers that stand in the way of them fulfilling their God-given potential,” Stoney said.

The mayor mentioned the progress in motion toward the goal of equity: building three new schools in communities of color; securing access to afterschool programs for elementary and middle school students; paving 500-plus lane miles and filling more than 84,000 potholes; and conceiving an eviction diversion program to help tenants stay in their homes and the city shed its high eviction rate.

But Stoney’s final two mentions on Monday likely will be the issues that define his second term. “We removed monuments to white supremacy from our city landscape,” he said. “And we fought every day over the last 10 months to sustain our city and keep residents safe during a global health pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods.”