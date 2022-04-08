Editorial: Alcohol education and prevention tools matter more than ever

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants, bars and distilleries across Virginia desperately sought strategies to keep their businesses afloat. One of the easiest ways to socialize and support area economies — meeting up for a drink — came into conflict with the goal of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

State and local governments adapted to meet this challenge, allowing carryout sales and home delivery of alcoholic beverages. The newfound flexibility became an economic lifeline for local establishments. This past week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation sponsored by Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, and state Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, extending to-go and delivery options through July 2024.

While this was a clear silver lining for businesses impacted by COVID, the dangers of alcohol misuse still pose societal challenges. Days before signing House Bill 426/Senate Bill 254, Youngkin also issued a proclamation recognizing April as Alcohol Awareness Month.

This national campaign started in 1987, and Virginia’s 2022 public service announcement included a heavy asterisk: The governor’s document rightly mentioned how the pandemic only compounded alcohol-related struggles.

As consumption patterns have changed from ordering drinks at a bar to consuming them offsite, or even placing a same-day delivery order, alcohol education and prevention tools matter more than ever. Look no further than the concerning sets of statistics cited in the governor’s proclamation.

Alcohol misuse affects our kids. A recent Virginia Youth Survey — a state-level effort to measure health risk behaviors — found more than 15% of students had their first alcoholic beverage prior to age 13. Additionally, 1 in 4 high school students consumed a drink at least once in a 30-day period, at the time of the questionnaire.

Alcohol misuse takes its toll on adults, too. A 2018 data set from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 16.4% of Virginians age 18 or older binge drink. The CDC defines the behavior as five-plus drinks per occasion for men, and four or more for women.

Alcohol misuse even can harm innocent people. Each year, the Virginia State Police collaborates with the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Transportation to collect Traffic Crash Facts.

One of the data points included in this annual report is alcohol-related crashes. Per the governor’s proclamation, preliminary 2021 data shows Virginia endured 6,259 accidents, leading to 3,908 injuries and 239 deaths.

One of the latest tragedies took place on March 31. Hours before Youngkin’s proclamation was released, 20-year-old Eli Cramer was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg, NBC News reported. Cramer, a cross-country athlete at Milligan University in Tennessee, was running at the time. Teammates Eli Baldy and Alex Mortimer also were hit and injured, a university statement said.

How can the commonwealth reduce these concerning trends and their associated tragedies? Empowering people to embrace safe drinking habits at an early age is an important step.

As part of Alcohol Awareness Month, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority opened registration for the Youth Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Project. Started in 1984, YADAPP is a yearlong experience for high school students, composed of workshops with peer leaders, talks with motivational speakers and more. The capstone component is the creation of a Strategies To Act Now (STAN) Plan, developed by students to raise awareness of substance use issues with their peers.

“Peer-led substance use prevention is a proven effective path for young leaders to take a stand to create positive change and promote healthy behaviors among youth in the commonwealth,” Virginia ABC Director of Education and Prevention Katie Crumble said in a 2022 enrollment release. “Given the upheaval of the past couple of years and its impact on our youth, the program offers timely tools created specifically to help students navigate pressures and enable them to make smart choices.”

As we reap the economic benefits of an on-demand economy, with new ways to acquire and consume alcohol, we also must uplift the supports that are available and necessary to combat any related dangers. Amid the aftereffects of the pandemic, education and prevention tools matter more than ever.

— Chris Gentilviso