Editorial: American Rescue Plan projects have to be executed with care

In other words, when the federal aid runs out, the expenses associated with it should end as well. So before creating new programs or facilities, or adding items to existing services, officials have to consider: Is the idea really a one-time expense? Or will it require ongoing financial commitments, from salaries to materials to building maintenance?

For example, in May, Gov. Ralph Northam and General Assembly leaders listed “help public schools” as a top shared priority for Virginia’s ARP funds. They stressed their intent to “modernize” school buildings across the commonwealth, through “rehabilitating and upgrading existing facilities, improving air quality and HVAC systems, and improving safety.”

The cost of upgrading ventilation likely can be planned as a one-time expense. And in hopes of kids having healthy, in-person learning experiences this fall, there is some urgency attached to this goal.