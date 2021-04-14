Editorial: 'America's Largest Open House' — Historic Garden Week 2021

This April 17-24, the Garden Club of Virginia is offering 25 tours in communities across the state. All 48 GCV member clubs encompassing 3,400 members participate in some way. We are a volunteer-driven organization, and our members have a long history of organizing and mobilizing. From getting up early to set up directional signage (our signature green arrows) to creating the estimated 1,000 floral arrangements that will decorate featured properties, to serving as hosts, creating nametags and distributing posters, their efforts are critical to ensure that guests enjoy the tours.

This year, we are excited to showcase 102 private gardens, in addition to private homes and historic sites. In Richmond, four local GCV member clubs coordinate the tour (The Boxwood Garden Club, The James River Garden Club, Three Chopt Garden Club and The Tuckahoe Garden Club of Westhampton), and they also partner with Historic Richmond, which is hosting the Church Hill tour this year. Sixteen local homeowners generously have prepared to open and showcase their gardens. Dozens of loyal advertisers and sponsors provide financial support. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and supporters who make this event possible.

How are homes and gardens picked for the tours?