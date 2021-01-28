Editorial: Amid a game of catch-up, Virginia must further localize its vaccine efforts

Amid supply and access issues, it’s only human nature to scrutinize quantitative information on the Virginia Department of Health’s data dashboard. Depending on your age or individual health risks, daily refreshes of the webpage easily could reach unhealthy levels.

On Wednesday, the commonwealth launched an upgraded portal showing a more detailed distribution of first and second doses, a better geographic view of shots by health district, and an emphasis on demographics such as age, race and ethnicity, and gender.

That kind of government transparency matters, especially with such limited supply yet heavy interest. In a Jan. 20 letter to Northam, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay explained that with more than 100,000 residents waiting in the queue, 10,000 doses a week “does not meet the demand nor the expectations” of the public.

“We stand ready to expand our distribution to more eligible Fairfax County residents, should the Commonwealth increase our vaccine supply,” McKay added. “Unfortunately, one cannot be done effectively without the other.”