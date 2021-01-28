Editorial: Amid a game of catch-up, Virginia must further localize its vaccine efforts

Over the past year, Gov. Ralph Northam has endured the persistent ups and downs of leading during a historic pandemic.
In the spring, there was defiance over the commonwealth’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order. “Until we have a vaccination for it and everyone is safe and not going to contract the virus, it’s difficult to say we’re going to go back to a normal life,” he said at an April 15 briefing, per a report from NBC 29 in Charlottesville.
In the fall, there was denial over the need for new restrictions amid upcoming holiday gatherings. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and the restrictions on our lives,” he said in a Nov. 13 press release. “I’m tired, and I know you’re tired, too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work.”
During Wednesday’s press conference, the governor’s own fatigue showed. Northam knows a solution is here, but citizen interest and expectations are outpacing the commonwealth’s system to deliver it. After months of watching Virginians defy and deny the reality of the virus, he could not defy or deny his responsibility in the commonwealth’s struggle to distribute vaccine doses.
“I understand your frustration,” said Northam, the country’s only physician governor. “I know you’re out of patience, and I am as well.”
Amid a game of catch-up, Virginia must further localize its vaccine efforts. We know state leaders and health care providers depend on the federal government for doses, and we know every state is facing distribution hurdles that require patience. But to instill public confidence, Virginians need to see progress before their own eyes in their own neighborhoods, not spend more time clicking on websites or waiting on hold via phone.
On Wednesday, Northam announced several changes in the commonwealth’s strategy to accelerate the quantity and pace of vaccinations. With hope for better supplies in the coming weeks (a 16% jump in doses), the governor encouraged hospitals and health departments saving second shots to use them as firsts, the RTD reported.
Under fresh guidance, health districts also should prioritize half of the limited vaccine supply for Virginians older than age 65, with the other half for front-line essential workers, individuals with high-risk health conditions, and people in group settings such as correctional facilities or homeless shelters.
The adjustments arrive after written opprobrium from several large localities, as featured in a Jan. 26 Virginia Business report. A Tuesday letter from the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors panned the commonwealth’s vaccination effort as “totally defective.”
“The front lines of local government are where citizens reach first, and it’s where they are heard,” the supervisors wrote. “This time, their cries to us are unprecedented to anything we’ve experienced.”
It’s heartening to see vaccines unify us on the severity of the coronavirus, unlike masks, which proved to be such a schism. Yet while cries for protection from COVID-19 are harmonic, divides in information and access on how to get vaccinated are threatening that unity.
In response, the governor is ready to streamline the process. Instead of the public registering through fragmented local health district efforts, Northam said the commonwealth will institute a statewide system and fortified call center to guide Virginians toward area appointments.
“It is clear that each health district is approaching this effort in an inconsistent manner, which is causing confusion and frustration across our region,” wrote the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, representing 17 eastern localities, in a Jan. 21 letter to the governor.
Amid supply and access issues, it’s only human nature to scrutinize quantitative information on the Virginia Department of Health’s data dashboard. Depending on your age or individual health risks, daily refreshes of the webpage easily could reach unhealthy levels.
On Wednesday, the commonwealth launched an upgraded portal showing a more detailed distribution of first and second doses, a better geographic view of shots by health district, and an emphasis on demographics such as age, race and ethnicity, and gender.
That kind of government transparency matters, especially with such limited supply yet heavy interest. In a Jan. 20 letter to Northam, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay explained that with more than 100,000 residents waiting in the queue, 10,000 doses a week “does not meet the demand nor the expectations” of the public.
“We stand ready to expand our distribution to more eligible Fairfax County residents, should the Commonwealth increase our vaccine supply,” McKay added. “Unfortunately, one cannot be done effectively without the other.”
We agree. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: What works best for government also must deliver for the public. And while the data matters for public health purposes, the everyday Virginian is in search of a path to the vaccine, not another dashboard or portal.
If you’re one of the more than 500 seniors at the Westminster Canterbury retirement community in Henrico County who abruptly saw your appointment with CVS get cancelled on Wednesday, you don’t care about how many shots have been given or how many doses are available. You’re waiting for your moment of lifesaving care, not more charts and maps.
Localize the efforts so that relationships between pharmacies and residences, or between doctors and patients, breed solutions. We seriously question whether a statewide queue that could grow greater by the day, amid a volatile virus and vaccine supply, will help — or compound — the issue.
— Chris Gentilviso