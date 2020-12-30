Editorial: "Annus insanus' — The year in review

“Someday this war is going to end.” — Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, “Apocalypse Now”

Substitute the word “war” with pandemic and polarity, and that’s where we find ourselves at the end of 2020. The fictional Col. Kilgore might have been talking about the Vietnam War in the Francis Ford Coppola blockbuster, but the sentiment will continue to apply as we enter a new year.

In what’s been described as an “annus insanus,” 2020 tested our resilience. It was truly a leap year, a period that skipped over the usual milestones and events of our daily lives. We stood at a crossroads of pandemic, protest and political polarization.

The world is fighting a public health crisis that shows no sign of abatement. The United States survived a presidential election marked by deep divides that continue to fester. The horrific death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked national protests over racial injustice and police brutality that in Virginia — and especially Richmond — resulted in the literal and figurative toppling of Confederate icons. It became a watershed year that knocked down long-held sacrosanct narratives, forcing us to rethink how we portray our history.