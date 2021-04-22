Editorial: April 23 is Barbara Johns Day

Seventy years ago this April 23, a 16-year girl led a strike at her all-Black high school in Farmville that helped lead to the dismantling of school segregation. Barbara Rose Johns organized her fellow students to protest the shoddy conditions at Robert Russa Moton High School, which someone described as looking “like a poultry farm” because of the leaky, drafty tar paper shacks used to alleviate overcrowding.

Johns and her classmates, fed up with the inferior facilities, walked out of the Prince Edward County high school in 1951 and into the history books. Their strike caught the attention of the NAACP’s famed lawyers, Spottswood W. Robinson III and Oliver W. Hill Sr. They filed a federal lawsuit that became one of the five cases in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declared “separate but equal” as unconstitutional.

April 23 is Virginia’s annual Barbara Johns Day, which celebrates the life of the late civil rights icon. Earlier this year, the General Assembly agreed to a recommendation by a state panel to replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol with one of the teenaged Johns, who died in 1991. Her likeness will join that of George Washington’s as one of Virginia’s two statues.