Editorial: Are Virginia’s opportunity zones meeting the mark?

The opportunity zones provision eventually was included in the larger Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which President Donald Trump signed into law that December. All told, more than 35 million Americans live in nearly 9,000 opportunity zones across the nation’s 50 states, six territories and the District of Columbia, per EIG’s facts and figures page.

And — in a relatively quick turnaround — in April 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam nominated 212 low-income Virginia census tracts to be part of the program.

“Opportunity zones are an important federal tool to spur vitality in economic growth in communities across Virginia and we are committed to using them fully in this administration,” Northam said in a statement. “By focusing on local and regional strategies, as well as Virginia’s diverse geography and economic opportunities, we selected a balance of zones that align with other state and local economic development and revitalization efforts.”