Editorial: 'Arrive alive'

If you haven’t made your reservations for a beach trip or a mountain getaway, do so now. Some locations in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, for instance, report solid bookings through October.

“Some particularly enthusiastic travelers are literally getting their final vaccine shot and coming straight into our retail locations to book a trip,” AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Martha Mitchell Meade told us.

Consider these figures that portend a busier summer on Virginia’s roads.

Recent weekend traffic on Interstate 95 between state Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford County has been twice as heavy as 2020, according to VDOT data. While several major road projects are exacerbating the local traffic situation, the Free Lance-Star reported, congestion likely will only worsen through the summer.

The coronavirus continues to affect driving patterns in the U.S. Morning traffic is below prepandemic levels in most places, per The Wall Street Journal, as many people continue to work remotely.