Editorial: 'Arrive alive'

It’s not even Memorial Day, and the highways are filled with cars, campers, trucks and RVs. After more than a year of stay-at-home orders, virtual school, remote work and canceled plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, stir-crazy Americans are ready to hit the road.
The last weekend in May traditionally is considered the kickoff of the summer holiday season. But we already are witnessing more congestion, aggressive driving and an apparent reckless disregard for road safety.
We champion the motto of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) strategic highway safety plan: “Arrive alive.”
The number of Americans planning to travel May 27-31 is expected to jump by 60% from 2020 — with more than 37 million people anticipated to venture 50 miles or more from home, according to AAA Travel.
This past year’s total of 23 million Memorial Day weekend travelers was the lowest on record since the organization began tracking the figure in 2000 — although this year’s number likely will fall short of 2019’s.
Sunny days, warmer weather, vaccinations and a yearning for a change of scenery are causing Americans to pack their bags, load their cars and head somewhere. As virus restrictions begin to relax and people are returning to school, offices and their prepandemic routines, the hard-hit travel industry is beginning to rebound.
If you haven’t made your reservations for a beach trip or a mountain getaway, do so now. Some locations in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, for instance, report solid bookings through October.
“Some particularly enthusiastic travelers are literally getting their final vaccine shot and coming straight into our retail locations to book a trip,” AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Martha Mitchell Meade told us.
Consider these figures that portend a busier summer on Virginia’s roads.
Recent weekend traffic on Interstate 95 between state Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford County has been twice as heavy as 2020, according to VDOT data. While several major road projects are exacerbating the local traffic situation, the Free Lance-Star reported, congestion likely will only worsen through the summer.
The coronavirus continues to affect driving patterns in the U.S. Morning traffic is below prepandemic levels in most places, per The Wall Street Journal, as many people continue to work remotely.
Weekday afternoon traffic, however, is increasing — and is even heavier is some places than before the pandemic struck, according to Inrix, a transportation analytics company. An Inrix analysis shows that in more than 40 of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., roads are more congested likely because of an uptick in afternoon shopping and “leisure-type trips,” as well as deliveries.
As society reopens, we’re seeing more motorists take to the roads. But we also are observing more drivers ignoring speed limits, not using turn signals, cutting off other vehicles and running stop signs. The pandemic is not an excuse for dangerous driving.
Here’s a chilling example. On Monday, a Virginia state trooper cited a driver for traveling 124 mph in rural Middlesex County — where there is no interstate. That was more than double the posted speed limit of 60 mph.
“That kind of reckless behavior puts so many lives at risk, and for what purpose? What if someone had been pulling out of their driveway or a loaded school bus was stopped around a bend in the road? There is no way that vehicle could have stopped in time,” Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent, said in a statement to RTD Opinions. “The tragic possibilities are endless. The solution is simple: Stop speeding on our highways and endangering innocent lives.”
We agree. These solutions are practical and easy to follow, especially as the busy summer season approaches: Obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive, and adhere to Virginia’s hands-free law when using your cellphone while behind the wheel. Pay attention. Drive defensively. And arrive alive.
— Pamela Stallsmith
