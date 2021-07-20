Editorial: As access to alcohol evolves, there’s an even greater need to balance business and public safety

“We’ve gone to great length with our partners to have prohibited locations for delivery and say, ‘This just can’t be an area that you deliver to’ and having the protocols and procedures in place so that we can avoid, as best we can, that misdelivery of the product,” Hill said. “That’s not what we want.”

In another example, restaurants have had greater flexibility during the pandemic to operate outdoor dining spaces, with two key restrictions: operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and no live entertainment. But as circumstances have normalized in recent weeks, places are starting to stay open later and are considering extending their areas’ service until the 2 a.m. last call, with entertainment options. To do that, businesses first have to get permission from their localities, ensuring that community considerations such as noise and/or nearby residences will be addressed before going to ABC.